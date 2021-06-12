LETTER: Writer correct about behavior

Return to homepage ×
Kudos to Brandon Thornton for his astute analysis of the recent District 87 Board meeting ("Concerned by actions of ‘concerned’," June 11). I witnessed this boorish and shameful behavior with a sense of alarm, but not surprise of those who confuse education with indoctrination. This is part of a larger and disturbing national trend of devaluing teachers by loudly proclaiming that the critical work of educators does not fit into their rigid dogma. In the words of a former strongman wannabe: sad.
Mark Zablocki, Bloomington
