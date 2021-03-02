LETTER: Wrtte in Ropp as trustee

I am writing to support Ray Ropp as a write-in candidate for re-election as a Normal Township Trustee. Ray has served 16 years as a trustee, but due to a procedural challenge this year, voters must write his name in to keep him along with current incumbents.

I have known Ray for over 30 years, and though there are viewpoints on which we do not agree, I can say without hesitation that he is serious about community service. In addition to the four terms he has already served on the Township board, he has over 50 years as a 4-H leader, and has been a Normal Rotary Club member for 55 years. In 2010-11, he was District Governor of Rotary District 6490. He has served for 15 years on the DeWitt/McLean County Regional School Board, and has been an active board member for United Way, Farm Bureau and the McLean County Fair.

Ray is from a heritage McLean County farm family, and is co-owner of Ropp Cheese with his son Ken. I believe that it is important for rural Normalites to be represented in the Township. I also agree with Ray that efficient use of tax dollars and properly maintained roads are important responsibilities of all publicly elected officials. Ray is also committed to helping people with temporary financial needs, one of the key objectives of the Township Board. In encountering a problem, in my experience, the first question that would come out of Ray’s mouth is “how can I help?”