LETTER: Yes for Trump, no for Democrats

I didn’t vote for Trump in 2016, and would prefer several other national leaders over the folks vying for the presidency in 2020. You have to ask yourself if you don’t vote for Trump, what are you voting for?

If voting for the Democrat candidate, you are showing support for a party that is inclusive of lefl-leaning liberals and socialists that promote class envy, identity politics, and growing government. Their younger extreme element is tearing down statues honoring our founding fathers and Civil War heroes in an attempt to rewrite history.

You also find commonplace in liberal Democrat strongholds resentment of federal authority. Whenever a Democrat governor or mayor claims to have sanctuaries for illegal immigrants, they are exceeding their legal authority. Whenever a Democrat governor or mayor supports violent protesters intent on destroying property, they are accommodating anarchy. Whenever Democrat party elected officials support defunding police, they are violating their oath of office to serve and protect their citizens.