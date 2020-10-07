LETTER: Your vote shows the world who you are

Maya Angelou said, “When people show you who they are, believe them.” We have had 3-plus years with Donald Trump as president to show us who he is. I struggle with people who tell us they are a Republican, a Christian, a patriot, but they show they are something else in their support of President Trump.
You say you are a Republican, and yet this is no longer a party of Lincoln with anchoring principles and tenants held by former Republican presidents. It is now a radicalized Trump party in which Republican ideals are not upheld.
If you call yourself a Christian, how do you support someone who does not abide by God’s teaching of love one another? President Trump makes fun of and calls people names. He is revengeful, divisive, lies and is self-serving. If you consider yourself pro-life, are you saying the life of a fetus is more important than the lives of 200,000+ people who lost their lives as a result of President Trump’s response to COVID? Are you saying all the lives of children who were placed in cages and many of whom lost their lives were not as important as an unborn fetus?
You say you are a Patriot and yet you support someone who calls our military personnel losers and suckers. President Trump has eroded our standing in the world resulting in frayed relationships with our allies, and yet he appears to have a soft spot for world autocrats. President Trump is not running our country as a democracy, but rather as an autocrat. We are no longer a government of the people, by the people and for the people, as Lincoln put forth in his Gettysburg address.
Amid the chaos and pain in our country, I can only hope for more consistency in who people say they are and their vote.
Cheri Miller, Bloomington
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!