 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Zimmerman for Normal Town Council
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Zimmerman for Normal Town Council

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

This April, I will cast my vote to elect A.J. Zimmerman for Normal Town Council.

For the past four years, I have served on the Normal Planning Commission with A.J. During that time, I have come to know A.J. as a committed, community-minded leader.

His campaign promise to “Listen, learn, lead” is one I have witnessed first hand both during his time as a commissioner, and as the current chair of the commission. His thoughtful consideration of issues before the group, as well as his dedication to making educated, well-informed decisions in the best interest of the Town’s citizens has been apparent from the start, and I know he will take this same approach as a Town council member. I have confidence in his vision for our community.

For these reasons and many more, I proudly support A.J.’s candidacy for Normal Town Council.

Tracy Widergren, Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News