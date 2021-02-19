LETTER: Zimmerman for Normal Town Council

This April, I will cast my vote to elect A.J. Zimmerman for Normal Town Council.
For the past four years, I have served on the Normal Planning Commission with A.J. During that time, I have come to know A.J. as a committed, community-minded leader.
His campaign promise to “Listen, learn, lead” is one I have witnessed first hand both during his time as a commissioner, and as the current chair of the commission. His thoughtful consideration of issues before the group, as well as his dedication to making educated, well-informed decisions in the best interest of the Town’s citizens has been apparent from the start, and I know he will take this same approach as a Town council member. I have confidence in his vision for our community.
For these reasons and many more, I proudly support A.J.’s candidacy for Normal Town Council.
Tracy Widergren, Normal