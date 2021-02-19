 Skip to main content
LETTER: Zimmerman for Normal Town Council

I have known Mr. Zimmerman for many years as a fellow member of the Normal Planning Commission and as a concerned citizen who I often see jogging on the Constitution Trail. As the former chair of the Normal Planning Commission, I could rely on Mr. Zimmerman to be well prepared for the discussion, to listen carefully to all sides of an issue, to ask analytical questions, and then to make a decision in keeping with Normal's planning criteria and the best interests of the participants and community.

And now as chairperson of the Normal Planning Commission, Mr. Zimmerman continues to demonstrate his "Listen, Learn, Lead" philosophy. He always takes the time to make sure that all voices are heard and the pros and cons of each issue are adequately discussed.

One of Mr. Zimmerman´s key strengths is his stated goal of reducing divisive rhetoric by listening to each other, and having meaningful, positive conversations to gain a better understanding of the various community perspectives. As an attorney with excellent analytical skills and experience in dispute resolution, he is well positioned to help build alliances and collaborations across community groups.

Mr. Zimmerman was recently endorsed by the Responsible Cities PAC. This organization works to support “candidates who will unite people, work well with the rich diversity and neighborhoods of Bloomington-Normal, advocate for economic growth, and lead social change.” It is clear that Mr. Zimmerman's actions and stated positions align with these principles.

I believe that Mr. A.J. Zimmerman has the experience, skills, commitment and big picture perspective necessary to be an effective Council member. If you also value these leadership principles, then I ask for your vote on April 6 for Mr. Zimmerman for Normal Town Council.

Richard Boser, Normal

