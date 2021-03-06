LETTER: Zimmerman has excellent understanding

AJ Zimmerman and I met in college in the mid 1990s. He has always been smart, thoughtful, and hard working. He is a true friend who is dedicated to his family, his profession, and his community.

AJ has an excellent understanding of Town issues from his time on the Uptown Design Review Commission and Planning Commission. Understanding the issues is just the start. AJ is an active listener. It is a rare day that he is not knocking on doors or hitting the trail. He wants to know your thoughts and ideas.

I am confident that AJ can thoughtfully present the information and opinions that he has gathered. He has the knowledge and acumen to analyze these ideas and advocate for what is best for Normal.

I am very thankful that AJ and his family moved to Normal 12 years ago. He will be an excellent addition to the Normal Town Council. He deserves your vote.

Emily Martin, Bloomington

