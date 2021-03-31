LETTER: Zimmerman is a problem-solver

I am writing to support the candidacy of A.J. Zimmerman for Normal Town Council. I have taught History at Illinois State for more than 20 years and have lived in Normal since 2006. I was lucky enough to meet A.J. as a fellow parent, watching our kids move through Prairieland.

While our kids attended different high schools, A.J. and I stayed in touch. Through the years, I have always been impressed with his intelligence, his thoughtfulness, and his willingness to consider different points of view. A.J. is perfect for local government because he is a problem solver and refuses to ignore solutions for some ideological or party reason.

Instead, he listens — and I mean that literally, he listens to anyone who offers evidence, analysis, or solutions, whether on the Constitution Trail or via podcast — and sorts through biases and presuppositions to find the best option. More important, he cannot be bullied into assuming a position that is not defensible. Instead, he always approaches in measured fashion the problems he faces.