LETTER: Zimmerman is a problem-solver

I am writing to support the candidacy of A.J. Zimmerman for Normal Town Council. I have taught History at Illinois State for more than 20 years and have lived in Normal since 2006. I was lucky enough to meet A.J. as a fellow parent, watching our kids move through Prairieland.
While our kids attended different high schools, A.J. and I stayed in touch. Through the years, I have always been impressed with his intelligence, his thoughtfulness, and his willingness to consider different points of view. A.J. is perfect for local government because he is a problem solver and refuses to ignore solutions for some ideological or party reason.
Instead, he listens — and I mean that literally, he listens to anyone who offers evidence, analysis, or solutions, whether on the Constitution Trail or via podcast — and sorts through biases and presuppositions to find the best option. More important, he cannot be bullied into assuming a position that is not defensible. Instead, he always approaches in measured fashion the problems he faces.
More than anything, A.J. is a great guy; I can’t think of anyone I would rather have a beer with and discuss politics, economics, child rearing, education, or any of the myriad topics our conversations cover. Regardless what party you generally vote, everyone should seriously consider AJ Zimmerman. His slogan— "Listen, Learn, Lead” — tells you a lot about him and the kind of service he has provided while on the Normal Planning Commission. I have no doubt he will provide the same reasoned leadership to the community as a member of the Normal Town Council.