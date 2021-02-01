LETTER: Zimmerman shows proven leadership

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing AJ Zimmerman for the last nine years. Whether he’s headed out for one of his daily runs on the Constitution Trail, or out for a walk with his two dogs, he’s always happy to stop and visit with neighbors young and old. He and his family have lived in Normal since 2008 when he joined the law department at the Illinois Farm Bureau.

A servant leader, Zimmerman has been on Normal’s Planning Commission since 2012, and is the current chair. Prior to that he was on the Uptown Design Review Commission. He is known for his excellent stewardship of Town finances, and would be a genuine asset to the Normal Town Council.

His campaign tagline says it best ‘Listen. Learn. Lead.’ By listening to people in our community and learning about their issues, he is both informed and prepared to help lead the Town Council toward wise solutions to those concerns.

He plans to continue focusing on businesses, big and small, as we navigate through the current economic challenges to bring the community together, and ensure future quality jobs and economic growth for the town.

I ask for your vote on April 6 for Zimmerman for Normal Town Council as we continue to move Normal forward.

Lyndsie Schlink, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0