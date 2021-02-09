LETTER: Zimmerman vision in line with community

I have known and worked with A.J. Zimmerman for several years and I believe he is the voice the Normal Town Council needs.
A.J.’s campaign tagline, "Listen, learn, lead," is a very fitting description of how he leads his life. As a longtime resident of Normal and an experienced public servant, having served on Normal’s Planning Commission and Uptown Design Review Commission, he is aware many of the issues that the community holds close and he will work diligently to remedy these issues. I believe A.J.’s vision is in line with the majority of this community as he is committed to the improvement of streets, Constitution Trail and parks, in addition to the economic growth of Normal.
A.J. is intelligent, articulate, ethical and dedicated. If you are ready for a change on the town council and these traits are important to you, vote for A.J. Zimmerman.
Kathy Seggerman, Secor