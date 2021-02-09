LETTER: Zimmerman vision in line with community

A.J.’s campaign tagline, "Listen, learn, lead," is a very fitting description of how he leads his life. As a longtime resident of Normal and an experienced public servant, having served on Normal’s Planning Commission and Uptown Design Review Commission, he is aware many of the issues that the community holds close and he will work diligently to remedy these issues. I believe A.J.’s vision is in line with the majority of this community as he is committed to the improvement of streets, Constitution Trail and parks, in addition to the economic growth of Normal.