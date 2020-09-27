 Skip to main content
I am supporting John McIntyre for another term on the McLean County Board. John has shown the ability to respectfully engage with residents in many areas that address important services. I currently have the pleasure of serving on a blue ribbon panel that John has formed to provide guidance on to the McLean County Nursing Home. We also served together on the Westminster Village Board of Directors. John brings essential experience to county leadership important to going forward. We need John McIntyre to continue on the McLean County Board.

 Roger Hunt, Bloomington

