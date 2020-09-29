LETTERReasons to vote against fair tax

Currently, Illinois has a flat tax system for state income tax. If passed, the proposed Amendment would impose a graduated tax system with different tax rates at different income levels. The proponents claim it will only increase the actual amount of taxes paid by the “wealthy,” but their claim is a trap.

Here’s why to vote no.

The Tax Hike Amendment gives total control to the Illinois Legislature to make future changes to the Illinois Tax Code as they see fit. I think we all can agree that giving total control to politicians isn’t a good idea.

Springfield politicians could also choose to tax retirement income (which is currently not taxed at the state level in Illinois). Our state’s financial officer is quoted as saying, “One thing a progressive tax would do is make clear you can have graduated rates when you are taxing retirement income,” he said while speaking at an event hosted by the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce. “And, I think that’s something that’s worth discussion.”

Under the Tax Hike Amendment, more than 100,000 small businesses will be affected. Everyone is already struggling to recover from the state-mandated shutdowns due to COVID-19. And the outward migration of people fleeing our state will only increase with higher taxes. This is the worst possible time to raise taxes.