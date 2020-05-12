Liberty without life is meaningless
Liberty without life is meaningless

Letters to the editor

Isn’t it fortunate that we live in a state and community that relies on medical expertise and science to decide when to reopen businesses? We don’t need to go out for a burger and a beer to then bring home COVID-19 to our family. A corpse is not a customer. Our small businesses are being taken care of by a fabulous wonderful small business aid package, we are told by a genius.

Many people are losing their jobs. Unemployment insurance should take care them, but it needs to be greatly expanded to be truly effective. Minorities are disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Washington needs to not be so stingy with food stamps so those less fortunate could eat healthy. This would help them immensely. Food banks are great, but cannot feed all the poor.

Stay at home, because liberty without life is meaningless.

Mike Kerber, Normal

