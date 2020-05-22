Lives, not walls, should have focus

As the U.S. death toll approaches 100,000 — the most of any nation — the administration prioritizes, of all things, the border wall. Another $1.5 billion has been taken from military needs in order to fund the most expensive infrastructure project in American history. It was promised that Mexico would pay for this monstrosity, but no. The U.S. military will have to figure out where to cut programs to pay for the wall. Meanwhile, real infrastructure is neglected: roads, bridges, water systems.

All this occurs at a time when millions are unemployed, and many cannot buy food to feed their families. Several hundred million dollars will go toward painting the wall black, Donald Trump's chosen color. Many species in the area will be blocked from their habitats by the new section of wall. The great, impregnable wall has been shown to be easily climbed or tunneled under by smugglers. It is estimated to cost $30 million per mile. The contract has been awarded to a firm in North Dakota favored by the president. Did I mention Mexico is supposed to be paying for it?