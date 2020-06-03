Looting business doesn't honor Floyd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

I soon turn 75 years old. What we are going through today is very similar to what we have been through in the past. The 1960s riots at the Democratic convention in Chicago. The King riots in L.A. in '92. Now we are in the middle of a pandemic and this poor young man named George Floyd gets his life taken away by a Minneapolis cop that kept his knee on his neck for 8 minutes and 43 seconds. That is murder without a doubt.

But let's get to the other portion of this problem. There are other individuals out there that view this situation as an opportunity to burn and pillage businesses in the name of this poor individual. And that, my friends, is the most sickening part of this entire situation. If you have watched the broadcasts on this you have seen people destroying businesses and stealing merchandise. If you think this is the right thing to do, then you are part of the problem.

If you are appalled by what is happening, then you need to step up and voice your concerns. George Floyd did not deserve to die and hopefully those responsible will pay the price. We live in the greatest country in the world but if we continue to pillage, burn and steal then we are the problem. It is time to evaluate, people.

Ed Powell, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0