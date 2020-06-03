Looting business doesn't honor Floyd
0 comments

Looting business doesn't honor Floyd

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

I soon turn 75 years old. What we are going through today is very similar to what we have been through in the past. The 1960s riots at the Democratic convention in Chicago. The King riots in L.A. in '92. Now we are in the middle of a pandemic and this poor young man named George Floyd gets his life taken away by a Minneapolis cop that kept his knee on his neck for 8 minutes and 43 seconds. That is murder without a doubt.

But let's get to the other portion of this problem. There are other individuals out there that view this situation as an opportunity to burn and pillage businesses in the name of this poor individual. And that, my friends, is the most sickening part of this entire situation. If you have watched the broadcasts on this you have seen people destroying businesses and stealing merchandise. If you think this is the right thing to do, then you are part of the problem.

If you are appalled by what is happening, then you need to step up and voice your concerns. George Floyd did not deserve to die and hopefully those responsible will pay the price. We live in the greatest country in the world but if we continue to pillage, burn and steal then we are the problem. It is time to evaluate, people.

Ed Powell, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why is Illinois at the bottom?
Letters

Why is Illinois at the bottom?

A few weeks back, the Illinois governor was criticized for supposedly asking for $40 billion for Illinois as part of the CARES Act. A dumb ide…

Justice must be served now
Letters

Justice must be served now

I am appalled at the apparent brutal killing of an African American man, George Floyd, by the hands of four police officers in Minneapolis. On…

Work together to fight racism
Letters

Work together to fight racism

While we (YWCA) have been fighting for the elimination of racism for years, the senseless murders of several African-American people over the …

Beauty shines among diversity
Letters

Beauty shines among diversity

I cry for the mothers and fathers who daily send their children into our society fearful that they will be unjustly killed for the color of th…

U of I system deserves support
Letters

U of I system deserves support

My name is Aisha Shekara and I am a senior at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. As a student, I am worried about the impacts tha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News