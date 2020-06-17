Make police chief an elected position

I have followed the news about the protests and civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s tragic death with great concern. I believe the protesters raise legitimate concerns regarding police department’s use of force policies. However, I also believe that the overwhelming majority of police officers are good men and women who genuinely desire to serve and protect the communities in which they live and work.

There are many ideas being proposed to address the concerns raised in the wake of Mr. Floyd’s death. These ideas range from disbanding local police forces to increased government over-site to leaving the current system unaltered. I do not believe any of these proposals will fix the problem.

I believe the best solution is to make the office of police chief an elected position and vest that chief with the authority to hire and fire officers at his discretion. Doing this would make a local police department directly accountable to the people they serve. When problems arise, the citizens of that municipality will have a legal method of directly addressing them in a peaceful manner. It will reward good leaders who improve and help their communities and punish bad ones by forcing them out of office. Directly electing the police chief will make the chief very sensitive to the needs of the community and through the chief, the larger department. Finally, every election will be a referendum on the department's performance and give citizens the last word in how laws are enforced.