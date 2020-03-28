Make the best of what we have now
0 comments

Make the best of what we have now

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

My new husband and I just wanted to spread some happier news in terrible times. We were supposed to be married March 21, a wedding we had been planning for almost four years.

Each day something else changed our plans but we stayed committed to our day. When we got the call from our pastor on March 20 that the church couldn't allow the event, he suggested that instead of our rehearsal at 7 p.m., just the three of us continue with our promise before God. We couldn't resist!

And while it wasn't even the day we had been counting down to for years, we are blessed to have each other and that it be recognized spiritually and legally. Love is love and sometimes nothing can stop it

Elisabeth Bechtel, Waynesville

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EPA should rethink exemptions
Letters

EPA should rethink exemptions

The Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) exists to support the growth of the U.S. biofuel industry and create a market for Illinois and American farm…

What happens to those in need?
Letters

What happens to those in need?

With businesses closing and employees being laid off, how are they expected to keep a roof over their head? Are they going to allow rent suspe…

Biden shows empathy Trump lacks
Letters

Biden shows empathy Trump lacks

Why are we seeing a surge in support for Vice President Joe Biden in the primaries? I believe that people are seeing a lack of empathy from Pr…

Trump unfit for presidency
Letters

Trump unfit for presidency

The day after his fraudulent impeachment acquittal, Trump’s personality was on full display. First, at the National Prayer Breakfast, he said …

Abortion endangers human race
Letters

Abortion endangers human race

Manmade dangers – like war, poverty, environmental destruction and diseases like ebola and coronavirus – threaten to wipe out humanity; but on…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News