Make the best of what we have now

My new husband and I just wanted to spread some happier news in terrible times. We were supposed to be married March 21, a wedding we had been planning for almost four years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Each day something else changed our plans but we stayed committed to our day. When we got the call from our pastor on March 20 that the church couldn't allow the event, he suggested that instead of our rehearsal at 7 p.m., just the three of us continue with our promise before God. We couldn't resist!

And while it wasn't even the day we had been counting down to for years, we are blessed to have each other and that it be recognized spiritually and legally. Love is love and sometimes nothing can stop it

Elisabeth Bechtel, Waynesville

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0