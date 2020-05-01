Make your request for mail-in ballot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I recently learned the local election commissions cannot, on their own, decide to have mail-in ballots allowing them to mail all registered voters a ballot as do other states. Illinois elections are governed by state law.

You may request an absentee ballot without giving a reason, like medical. Just phone the Bloomington (888-5136) or county (888-5186) election office and request. They will send a form for you to complete and return. Then at the appropriate time for the election, they will send you the ballot. You mark the ballot and return. Easy-peasy.

An elderly friend has voted this way for years and I did so for March primary. Works very well.

The people of Wisconsin had to decide on voting and risking their health or not voting. They lined up with their masks and voted. One person I heard a reporter talk to stated, “I will not, not vote.” Unfortunately, several did contract C-19. Is this what we want for Illinois?

There is a bipartisan effort in Congress to pass the National Disaster & Emergency Ballot Act to allow voting by mail in all states. However, given the pace of getting any item passed in Congress it may or may not become law in time for the November election.