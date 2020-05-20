Makes wishes known for end of life

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During this time of heightened uncertainty with the coronavirus, many people do not have their normal support system of friends and family; we are missing this human “salve” that eases the anxiety about what is going to happen to us. The numerous unknowns about COVID-19, including the lack of a vaccine and medications to treat it, make entering the healthcare system ominous and frightening.

Coronavirus has the potential of keeping our families apart from us during hospitalization. COVID-19 can incapacitate our thinking quickly, leaving our families without a personalized map for decision-making about our end of life care. Many of us have been meaning to do our advance directives for healthcare and selecting an advocate but haven’t; now is the time to talk with our families about our wishes. Preparing your family for these difficult times and decisions will give you peace of mind and your family the confidence they need to follow your wishes.

At CompassionAndChoices.org, there is an addendum, the COVID-19 toolkit, for addressing our personal choices if you should develop COVID-19. This can be attached to your existing advance directives. You do not need an attorney for an advanced directive or the COVID-19 addendum; all Compassion & Choices resources are available online and in Spanish.