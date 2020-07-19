Many questions about schools unanswered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Questions for Betsy DeVos:

• If a teacher tests positive for COVID-19 are they required to quarantine for 2-3 weeks? Is their sick leave covered, paid?

• If that teacher has five classes a day with 30 students each, do all 150 students need to stay home and quarantine for 14 days?

• Do all 150 students have to get tested? Who pays for those tests? How are the parents being notified? Does everyone in those kids' families need to get tested? Who pays for that?

• What if someone who lives in the same house as a teacher tests positive? Does that teacher need to take 14 days off to be quarantined? Is that time off covered? Paid?

• Where will school districts find substitute teachers who will work in a classroom full of exposed, possibly infected students for substitute pay?

• Substitutes teach in multiple schools. If they are diagnosed with COVID-19 are all the kids in each school now quarantined and get tested? Who is going to pay for that?

• What if a student in your kid's class tests positive? What if your kid tests positive? Does every student and teacher have to be quarantined? Do we all get notified who is infected and when?