Marching in the wrong direction

I write in response to the Black Lives Matter protest that recently occurred downtown. In this polarized era, we can easily be swept away by such political fervor. However, it is imperative that we stand together against the negative consequences of positive anger that come with living in such an age.
Reactions to the killing of George Floyd have been overwhelming. Anger about his murder is universal, crossing racial and political divides. Nonetheless, identity politics has divided us when we ought to be united. America has long hosted a fraught relationship between racial minorities and police culture. We all know this, and have still failed to heal these wounds. In the past decade, dozens of African-Americans were needlessly killed by police officers. Each incident sparked protesting, and in some cases riots that resulted in further death.
These protests have not yielded results, but we have the potential to change the conversation nationally. We do this by changing the tactics we use to combat injustice. This battle is not to be fought in the streets, but marshaled in churches.
Behind all the voices for equality in America’s history, from Douglass to King, has been the animating force of the Christian gospel. These men were agents of change, and used the tools faith afforded them to create that change. Now, we are unequipped, unprepared, and too ungrateful to further a process of systematic change. We need to step back from identity politics and take a step, instead, towards the cross.
Josh Denniston, Bloomington
