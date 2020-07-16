Mask or no mask? That's your decision

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mask versus no mask. Seems to be a popular topic these days due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just watched a news report of a family that lost their father to COVID-19. They were pleading for people to wear masks because they are convinced that if all people wore masks their father would still be alive. The father was elderly with other health issues and was unfortunately not able to combat COVID-19.

If you took a poll of every health official in the United States you would come up with a pretty even split on whether they provide a safer environment or not.

I am an elderly person with prior health situations and I will wear a mask when a business requires that I do so; otherwise I will not wear a mask.

You have to make that decision about wearing a mask or not wearing a mask. If you do decide to wear a mask please don't wear it when you are driving your car because you may be mistaken for someone driving a getaway car in a bank robbery.

Ed Powell, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0