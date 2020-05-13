Mayors should play part in opening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’d like to applaud East Peoria Mayor John Kahl for his reasonable plan to re-open the business community of East Peoria. On May 15, East Peoria will allow the reopening of restaurants and some non-essential businesses. I wish Mayor Renner of Bloomington and Mayor Koos of Normal would take similar action. Central Illinois is quite different from Chicago in the number of coronavirus cases. Our hospitals and healthcare community are certainly not being overwhelmed, but our economy is suffering at historically low levels. We have lost our sense of balance in this viral panic.

I do not agree with Governor Pritzker’s phased plan to re-open Illinois. It is clearly not business friendly and in particular is devastating to the restaurant industry. Illinois was one of the first states to close restaurants and, according to the governor’s plan, we will be one of the last to let them re-open. The state is underestimating restaurant and small business owners’ ability to operate safely. I suggest letting restaurants open by June 1 and then review every 14 days to determine occupancy levels. Pritzker’s plan specifies waiting 28 days between determinations from one phase to the next. This is much too long.