The opportunity is before us to have Trisha Malott as the next McLean County auditor. I have known her and admired her skill in managing complex funding programs for the county. She has seen the need for alternatives from business as usual. I’m sure she will bring a fresh look and process to the way the county is managing its financial resources. That is why I’m voting on March 17 in the primary election for Trisha Malott for auditor.