This letter is to urge the voters to cast their ballot for Trisha Malott in the upcoming election. She is running for McLean County auditor and will do a fine job leading that department.

I’ve known her for several years and admire the skills and qualities that she brings to anything she undertakes. She is able to see the big picture of what should be done and make it happen. Let’s support Trisha Malott for auditor on March 17.