Only one candidate for McLean County auditor wants to provide a path to change a broken system for the auditor position that is currently elected (but should be appointed in order to not be influenced by those who support the election), politically partisan (but should not belong to a political party for this job), and gaining a yearly salary of $100,000 (but should adhere to an annual salary of $75,000 as was recommended by the McLean County Finance Committee in June of 2018).