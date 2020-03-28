McLean County auditor
McLean County auditor

Letters to the editor

Only one candidate for McLean County auditor wants to provide a path to change a broken system for the auditor position that is currently elected (but should be appointed in order to not be influenced by those who support the election), politically partisan (but should not belong to a political party for this job), and gaining a yearly salary of $100,000 (but should adhere to an annual salary of $75,000 as was recommended by the McLean County Finance Committee in June of 2018).

That candidate is Rob Fazzini, who has the leadership credentials to recognize and implement an innovative path to fix a broken system to save McLean County citizens' money and ensure its auditor has the credentials and temperament to do a quality job of auditing without being unduly influenced by people or organizations.

Paulina Penkauskaite, Normal

