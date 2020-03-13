McLean County auditor

As chairman of the McLean County Board, I have had the distinct pleasure of working with Trisha Malott since she assumed the position as our county’s first behavioral health coordination council supervisor.

In this role, Trisha has successfully developed and directed the construction and implementation of all of the county’s new mental health initiatives. She has proven that she can successfully manage diverse roles and responsibilities and work collaboratively while respectfully engaging with all of our county departments and many other leaders in our community. A much needed, on-going dialogue is essential to providing the services needed to monitor the financial operations of our county.