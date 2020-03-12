I have had the opportunity to work with Trisha Malott over the past two years to address behavioral health supports for our community through the McLean County Behavioral Health Coordinating Council. Our work has developed solutions for people and families with mental health needs in our community.

Trisha has been a leader in searching for and bringing new financial and service resources to our community to address issues. Our community is stronger and the well being of all of our citizens has been improved thanks to Trisha. I support Trisha for the McLean County auditor in the upcoming March 17 election.