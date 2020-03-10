McLean County Board, District 8
0 comments

McLean County Board, District 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

Voters would do well to vote Lea Cline to the McLean County Board. Lea is an impressive candidate who has a track record of leadership and service. Lea is the chair of the Bloomington Historic Preservation Commission and an active volunteer in our historic neighborhoods.

Lea shares my passion for protecting strong neighborhoods and fighting for the most vulnerable members of our community. Her practical and balanced approach to local government is refreshing, and her vision for the future of McLean County is exciting.

With so many serious challenges facing our community, we need a committed public servant who has a track record of leadership and service. I strongly encourage you to vote for Lea Cline on Tuesday, March 17.

Carlo Robustelli, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump unfit for presidency
Letters

Trump unfit for presidency

The day after his fraudulent impeachment acquittal, Trump’s personality was on full display. First, at the National Prayer Breakfast, he said …

Learn about socialism beliefs
Letters

Learn about socialism beliefs

Campaign propaganda generates fear about socialism as top-down, takes-away-my-money, lack-of-individual-responsibility, and connections with L…

McLean County auditor
Letters

McLean County auditor

This letter is to urge the voters to cast their ballot for Trisha Malott in the upcoming election. She is running for McLean County auditor an…

Livingston County coroner
Letters

Livingston County coroner

Livingston County needs a caring individual that will put the community and their feelings as a priority! Learning of the death of a loved one…

DeWitt County Board
Letters

DeWitt County Board

If you had a heart condition, would you choose an experienced cardiologist or a medical student? If you had taken bankruptcy and received exce…

McLean County auditor
Letters

McLean County auditor

Trisha Malott is my choice for McLean County auditor. She has a BA in economics and MSW, both from ISU, and work experience in underwriting, g…

McLean County Board
Letters

McLean County Board

The Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly and the Livingston and McLean Counties Building & Construction Trades Council, re…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News