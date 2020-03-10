McLean County Board, District 8

Voters would do well to vote Lea Cline to the McLean County Board. Lea is an impressive candidate who has a track record of leadership and service. Lea is the chair of the Bloomington Historic Preservation Commission and an active volunteer in our historic neighborhoods.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Lea shares my passion for protecting strong neighborhoods and fighting for the most vulnerable members of our community. Her practical and balanced approach to local government is refreshing, and her vision for the future of McLean County is exciting.

With so many serious challenges facing our community, we need a committed public servant who has a track record of leadership and service. I strongly encourage you to vote for Lea Cline on Tuesday, March 17.

Carlo Robustelli, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0