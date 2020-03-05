The Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly and the Livingston and McLean Counties Building & Construction Trades Council, representing all the AFL-CIO unions in town, have endorsed two candidates in the Democratic primary for McLean County Board.

In District 8, Nathan “Chiko” Russo is a Laborers 362 member who works road crews. He’s neighborhood-focused, born and raised locally, and well reflects the district. For the record, the Trades & Labor and the Building & Trades, reflecting all the diverse unions in town – construction, industrial, service, public employee – stand solidly behind Russo and urge the community to back this hard-working young man.