Media's use of labels part of the problem

I read a headline on your paper this morning about the man shot in Atlanta. Briefly read the story while waiting in line at Casey's. You are part of the problem, as well as all the media outlets in this country. There was no reason to say "white cop" or "black man" in your story. That is one of the biggest problems with America right now.
I honestly believe that the media, including newspapers, are fueling a dangerous fire. It's bad enough that it happened but your paper's words are making it even worse. I'm not even going to go into the fact that it was a policeman who did the shooting, that's as big of a problem of labeling white and black.
Doug Stille, LeRoy
Catch the latest in Opinion
