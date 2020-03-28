More than ever, thank a trucker


Letters to the editor

Never has the American way of life been more challenged than the events of the last few weeks. Schools, restaurants, houses of worship and stores have been closed except for the most necessary of services. And in the meantime, we all have come to depend on the supply chain that brings food, medicine, fuel and other supplies to us on a timely basis.

To say it has been a challenge is an understatement. But more importantly, this effort shines a light on the role of the often-overlooked and maligned trucking industry and the millions of people who make sure you get the products and services needed in a time of crisis.

Groceries don’t magically appear on the shelves. Truckers and warehouse employees are working long hours to make that happen. With the cooperation of state and federal agencies, emergency regulations have improved the efficiency of those movements. Additional equipment is being utilized, and in many cases additional employees are being hired.

There have been shortages – not because the trucks couldn’t deliver, but because of hoarding. There’s plenty of most everything to go around so only buy what you need. The next truck will deliver more.

As you check out at the store, remember how your purchase got there. Truckers will continue to work throughout this crisis, as they always have, to keep America great.

Don Schaefer, Springfield

The writer is executive vice president,

Mid-West Truckers Association

