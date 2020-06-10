National call for moral revival

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In March 1965 was the march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. In history, it was called "Bloody Sunday" because the police brutally beat the protesters and used dogs to attack them as the protesters were crossing the bridge at Selma, Alabama. The black people were protesting for voting rights. In July 1964, President Lyndon Baines Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act. Even though there was a law protecting the civil rights of black people, the black people experienced abuse by the police when they protested for voting rights.

This is the history of our country to this day where our country is protesting for equal justice under the law. We are seeing protests all over the country where all races, genders, creeds and ages are involved in this movement.

Back in in the '60s, it was only the black people who were doing the protest. Last point is, we now know that laws don't change people's hearts. Humility is the first step everyone needs to do. Realizing that all people have dignity and value will change hearts. Esteeming others over ourselves and looking after our interests but also the interests of others.

Let us pray that this nation has a national call for a moral revival.

Earl A. Rients, Pontiac

