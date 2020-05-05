Native peoples deserve assistance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Navajo Nation occupies portions of three states in the southwestern part of the United States. It is the largest American Indian reservation in the U.S. with a population of about 350,000 of our citizens. Though it covers thousands of acres of land and the people do not live in dense communities, the Navajo Nation has the third highest infection rate of COVID-19 in the United States, behind New York and New Jersey.

They often live miles from a hospital and one-third of the Navajo households don't have running water. Last month, the federal government passed a $2 trillion emergency fund, the CARES Act, which included $8 billion for all US tribes to share with Alaskan Native for-profit corporations. There is a question now about sharing of relief funds with for-profit businesses.

For decades, the Navajo and other tribes have not been treated fairly. It's time for us to speak up and support our first citizens to improve their quality of life through health care and basic needs. The Navajo Nation is suffering today. Keep them in your words and actions. They are our brothers and sisters.

Julie Knutson, Bloomington

