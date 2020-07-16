No difference in police shootings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The riots around the country are focused around the message that police are targeting Blacks. I'm writing to defend our officers using crime data.

To begin, police shoot whites about twice as often as Blacks (mappingpoliceviolence.org/statista.com). This isn't to downplay the number of shootings of any skin color, but to point out something important for a discussion.

With a U.S. population of 60% white and 13% Black, the shootings are disproportionately against Black people if based only on population. But this assumes that the only criteria police use is skin color. We also need to consider that officers fire predominantly when life is threatened because this is how they're trained. Since lives are threatened mainly during a violent crime (rape, robbery, assault and murder), then police treat whites and Blacks roughly equal to the rate they commit those crimes (FBI.gov table 21A: Whites commit 241,000 violent crimes and blacks commit 153,000 for roughly a 2:1 ratio).

So whites are shot twice as often as Blacks, but commit about twice the number of violent crimes. When police are confronted with life or death, there is no difference between how they treat people based on color.