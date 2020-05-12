'Non-essential' term an insult
'Non-essential' term an insult

Letters to the editor

My new word this week is potentous.

One meaning is … self-important to the point of pompousness. Doing things with no common sense.

My new complaint this week is politicians and media who use the phrases: non-essential workers and non-essential jobs.

I’ll just come right to the point: How dare they even use the term 'non-essential.' Non-essential workers? Non-essential jobs?

To call someone’s job non-essential is insulting beyond words.

It’s the politicians who are non-essential. The media complicit. Go away for a year and we will see if anyone even notices.

Jeffrey Jones, Downs

