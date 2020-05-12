'Non-essential' term an insult

My new word this week is potentous.
One meaning is … self-important to the point of pompousness. Doing things with no common sense.
My new complaint this week is politicians and media who use the phrases: non-essential workers and non-essential jobs.
I’ll just come right to the point: How dare they even use the term 'non-essential.' Non-essential workers? Non-essential jobs?
To call someone’s job non-essential is insulting beyond words.
It’s the politicians who are non-essential. The media complicit. Go away for a year and we will see if anyone even notices.
Jeffrey Jones, Downs
