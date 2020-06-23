Not the time to cut sociology studies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The current focus on systemic racism and its veil being lifted with recent undeniable exposure of police brutality brings to the forefront how unwilling our society has been to address what we desperately need to fix.

With the need to understand and address systemic racism, and other issues impacting society, the need for the study of sociology is clear. Illinois Wesleyan University has a phenomenal sociology program with outstanding faculty. We should celebrate this resource in our community and foster an environment for increased participation. But instead of prioritizing sociology at a time when these courses should be required learning, IWU is considering eliminating numerous programs within social sciences and humanities.

We have always had a need for the study of sociology. In particular, a liberal arts university has always been an appropriate place to offer robust sociology programs. Now is not the time to ignore how much healing needs to take place in society by diluting the strength of a program in position to tackle these issues head on.

IWU must reconsider its current path to dismantle programs desperately needed for our humanity. Otherwise, its stance as an institution of higher learning without emphasis on learning what ails society demonstrates it is but one of many systems tacitly undergirding systemic racism.