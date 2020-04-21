Now is time for America's optimism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Referring to your main article in Sunday's Pantagraph, headlined, "Where We Are":

We need more optimism like this, and less gloom and doom about the pandemic. The fact is, as one person stated, "We will get through this." Or, as M.L.K. said: "We shall overcome."

My wife and I are both 77 years old and have been blessed with good health. We have adjusted to the governor's "stay at home" order by taking short walks every day, playing Scrabble, reading books, and watching our church service on Facebook. The time is passing quite rapidly until this crisis will all be history. And, God willing, we are both looking forward to seeing 90.

One thing this world situation has done is make us appreciate and love our neighbors more than when we all just took each other for granted.

Frank and Louise Eichwald,

Bloomington

