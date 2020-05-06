Offering solutions or worsening problems?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On March 27, I received a postcard from Trump reminding me to following the COVID-19 safety precautions which I've been doing for many weeks now. I wonder what sending everyone that card cost? If it had been mailed in January, the money would have been well spent, but not it's too little, too late.

That money could have been used to provide personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and first responders. The perfect adage for our current situation is "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure." It's understandable why Republicans won't accept responsibility for how poorly the pandemic has been handled by Trump's administration, but acknowledging mistakes and finding solutions to correct them is essential to limit counter-productive misinformation and move forward proactively.

Two other sayings can be applied when planning for the future: "If we learn from our mistakes, we would be geniuses" and "We never make the same mistakes twice because we are too busy making new ones." Elected officials must analyze what went wrong, so their future actions will be anticipatory instead of reactive. Otherwise, they'll continue making new mistakes, compounding their past errors.