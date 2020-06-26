Only some black lives matter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The "Black Lives Matter" movement is a phony and hypocritical movement. It should be called "Certain Black Lives Matter." Where is the outcry and rioting over the 30 black people shot in Chicago and the 18 that died?

What about the black policemen that were injured or killed by rioters and looters, including a retired captain from St Louis. What about the hundreds of black business owners who lost everything, their lives ruined? There are legit protesters, but there are also paid rioters and looters who were waiting for the signal to go.

Then we have the professional racists like Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton who make a very fine living trying to divide and put wedges between the races. This all started because of one lousy cop who had a history of physical abuse and should have never been a cop. We cannot blame all police everywhere for his behavior, there are bad people in every profession. We cannot blame America for one man's crime.

America is not perfect because people are not perfect, that is in every country. Just remember America does more for humanity than all the rest combined. The Holy Scriptures say that we are all of one blood. The old song from Sunday school says: "Red or yellow, black or white, they are precious in His sight, Jesus loves the little children of the world."

Cary Hedrick, Towanda

