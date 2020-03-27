Open your eyes to what could happen

"Standing on the X." Most people not familiar with protective services or related fields would't have the slightest idea of what that means. The term came about during the Great Depression when the U.S. focused on recovery by building national monuments, parks, highways and the like, while Japan and Germany put their efforts into developing massive war machines.

There were those here who warned that we were vulnerable to attack and should prepare accordingly. Others, like Charles Lindbergh, America's flying hero, preached otherwise. In paraphrasing his stance, he said we didn't have to worry because our safety was basically guaranteed by our location in the world. "Standing on the X" doesn't refer to a location, but instead an ideology which basically embraced the concept that "it wouldn't happen here."

It now seems staying on the "X" is exactly what we've done in this country. We've become too comfortable, too used to having food, supplies and comfort at our disposal. We've been walking around with our heads buried in our cellphones and ears covered with the buds of entertainment. COVID-19, hopefully, has made us open our eyes to another reality. We are vulnerable. We've traded pleasure comfort and abundance for that vulnerability and it might be time to look around, to move off the "X" and rethink what we as a country need to do. The same old thing isn't going to work any more. We'll conquer the viral threat, but the larger threats are in our own minds.