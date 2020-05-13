Our democracy needs whistleblowers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Pantagraph columnist is quite sure it’s cowardly to be a “tattletale.” If you’re a whistleblower, you’re not a good neighbor, she says. So it’s OK if people refuse to wear masks when buying groceries? Just let the elderly and at-risks take their chances? On the same page, a local opinion writer seems to agree: We’re treated like children without rights when guidelines for COVID prevention are imposed, he says.

Well, I disagree. I’m all for conscientious whistleblowers and sensible guidelines. Mind you, I would never praise someone who points out faults or shouts insults just to cause trouble. But without rules and referees, we would soon have only chaos.

Where would we be without Public Citizen listing defective merchandise, like child car seats, for recalls? If you know your uncle molests your little sister regularly, do you just keep quiet, so Uncle won’t get upset?

No. Let us praise those who courageously take risks to blow whistles for good cause.