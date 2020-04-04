Pandemic offers chance to connect

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Never before has the whole world at once been driven to cover under threat of death. Until now our efforts to destroy each other have been confined to smaller pockets of war or disease at scattered times.

It’s hard for us to take all this in. After all, the daffodils are blooming. Spring is coming. But the cars don’t stream past my house any more. The silent houses of my neighbors hide families trying to separate themselves into work/study/eating islands, six feet apart. Groceries and pharmacies - essential - are open. Customers wear face masks and try to maintain safe separation.

The fear of death for ourselves and loved ones sits at the back of our minds. It’s sobering to realize that this worldwide death and isolation comes just now when we are able, as never before, to communicate easily with the all rest of the overpopulated world, and thus better help each other.

And we have an added fear. This coronavirus death-selection of the elderly can easily mean the loss of those responsible for our fantastic technology and abundant commerce, and especially those whose wisdom is our guide.