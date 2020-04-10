People of color at risk for COVID

As the world contends with the devastating impact of the coronavirus, the Bloomington-Normal branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People recognizes the disparaging impact this deadly disease has on African Americans. Many of the underlying health issues impacting communities of colors are due to socioeconomic differences, climate justice disparities and lack of access to affordable healthcare. According to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, “African Americans are particularly affected by the disease because of differing ‘health equities’ and I, and many black Americans, are at higher risk for COVID, which is why we need everyone to do their part to slow the spread.”
The Bloomington-Normal NAACP branch applauds all front-line service workers, first responders and health professionals for their heroic work, while concurrently recommending African Americans seek appropriate care when presented with symptoms consistent with the coronavirus and any other medical issues. African Americans must advocate for quality health care and treatment, while embracing the “shelter in place” order. The branch also recommends employers make an all-out concerted effort to hire people of color to help balance the socioeconomic platform, as we work with community developers to minimize the impact of climate justice disparities so as to protect the most vulnerable.
The NAACP remains on the battlefield to combat the indisputable socioeconomic differences, climate justice disparities and the stark difference in health care received by people of color.
Linda Foster
Carla Campbell-Jackson
The writers are, respectively, president and first vice president, Bloomington-Normal branch, NAACP
