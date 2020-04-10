People of color at risk for COVID

As the world contends with the devastating impact of the coronavirus, the Bloomington-Normal branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People recognizes the disparaging impact this deadly disease has on African Americans. Many of the underlying health issues impacting communities of colors are due to socioeconomic differences, climate justice disparities and lack of access to affordable healthcare. According to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, “African Americans are particularly affected by the disease because of differing ‘health equities’ and I, and many black Americans, are at higher risk for COVID, which is why we need everyone to do their part to slow the spread.”