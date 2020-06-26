People want to maintain values, culture

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing with a view to preserving the American values, culture, and creed. Arguably, the media have led to disrupting the American civility. I believe, however, that we, the people, want to maintain our values, culture, and economy.

It was reported that Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, is promoting to give $3 trillion dollars to help “the immigrants.” But it seems that America has a need for money “at home;” charity begins at home. America’s bridges are rusting and decaying, and they need repairing or replacing; many dams need immediate repairs; health care needs to be met; education needs to be met, and so on.

We must not wait for the politicians/elected officials to get the job done. We, the people, must act like leaders/ bosses, and ensure that “the jobs get done.” And, the media must give regular reports on the exact efficiency of the performances of “the Bosses.” America should help other countries by training and educating them to meet their needs.

Gian C. Süd, Normal

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0