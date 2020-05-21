Phased plan doesn't work for everyone
0 comments

Phased plan doesn't work for everyone

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

While I certainly appreciate the original need for a shelter-in-place order, we have now reached the point where reasonable people need to take the lead.

The original five-phase plan is a nice framework, but there needs to be a daily review of the plan and the necessary changes being made, not just one size fits all. We all understand the medical experts and the social distancing requirements, so let’s move from phase 2 to phase 4 and give us a chance to act like adults.

Our medical statistics in Central Illinois show that we are ready and our small businesses deserve a chance to stay afloat, before they are gone forever.

John Belletete, Bloomington

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump creates chaos for all
Letters

Trump creates chaos for all

COVID-19 has abruptly changed the lives of nearly everyone worldwide. The threat of a pandemic was widely known, but I, for one, had not consi…

Governor's job is non-essential
Letters

Governor's job is non-essential

Prominent Democrats have said for years "never let a crisis go to waste." Most Dems and the left-leaning news media look at the coronavirus as…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News