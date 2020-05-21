Phased plan doesn't work for everyone

While I certainly appreciate the original need for a shelter-in-place order, we have now reached the point where reasonable people need to take the lead.

The original five-phase plan is a nice framework, but there needs to be a daily review of the plan and the necessary changes being made, not just one size fits all. We all understand the medical experts and the social distancing requirements, so let’s move from phase 2 to phase 4 and give us a chance to act like adults.