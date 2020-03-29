Practice in China might be worthwhile
Practice in China might be worthwhile

Letters to the editor

Dr. William A. Haselstine, who recently chaired the US China Health Summit, was interviewed on MSNBC on March 26. He stated that in China, any person who was known to have contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19 was housed in isolation in a hotel room from 11-14 days. Food was brought to them by workers in hazmat suits. According to Dr. Haselstine, this policy was very effective in helping to flatten the curve of the epidemic.

The numbers of COVID-19 cases in McLean County are low at the moment and we don't know how valid these low numbers are due to a lack of widespread testing. I feel we still have an opportunity to contain (versus mitigation of) the spread of the virus. The I-74 corridor between Champaign/Urbana, Bloomington/Normal and Peoria would be a good place to put the policy Dr. Haselstine explained into practice to flatten the curve before we have a more serious problem.

While a policy like this could not be mandated in the US, I feel that many people would be willing to do this voluntarily to help protect their families and community. Are we trying to engage hotels in our area that could be used to temporarily house healthcare workers and members of the community who have been exposed? Could tests be provided to evaluate these people without having to meet the criteria of being admitted to a hospital?

I urge our lawmakers to consider this proposal for central Illinois.

Melissa Wilson, Bloomington

