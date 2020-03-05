Prepare locally for climate change
10 comments

Prepare locally for climate change

Letters to the editor

Whether we like it or not, climate change is here. Extremes of hot and cold weather, forest fires, floods, glacial melting — all are symptoms of the larger picture.

Since nothing is being done nationally to prepare for the changes we face, we need to act on a local level. We need to start right here in McLean County. There are some simple things we can do to prepare for extreme heat: more water parks where sprinkling systems are available to everyone, a policy of no water shut-offs for people who cannot afford to pay their water bill during extreme heat, public places to stay for those who do not have air conditioning in their home, or who do not have a home.

Also we need training for emergency responders so they can treat people with heat exhaustion on site, eliminating overcrowded emergency rooms and saving lives as well. We need more trees and shaded areas, which will take time to develop but need to be started now.

I have some severe lung issues and could not survive in the extreme heat without air conditioning. Fortunately, I have safe shelter with access to water and air conditioning as needed. But many people are not as lucky, and it is for them that I write.

Please encourage both city and county government to take action to protect all of us in the weather extremes. It could come as early as this summer.

Marilea White, Normal

