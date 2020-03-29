Pritzker doing great job for Illinois

There are two responses to the current COVID-19 crisis – pretend it will go away or be a good Scout and “be prepared.” I want to commend Illinois’ Gov. J.B. Pritzker for taking the latter route.

Pritzker has been bold, decisive and deeply concerned about the well-being of Illinoisans. He’s not been afraid to speak up and highlight our state’s needs. For a first-time elected official, he’s being tested to prove his mettle and his leadership. He’s not politicized the issue; he’s reached out across the aisle; he’s involved both big-city Mayor Lori Lightfoot and leadership from across the state.

There is still some much more we need to learn and endure. When I hear Pritzker speak, he is measured and careful, offering sound advice and marshaling the state’s resources. Not every individual with 14 months in office would respond so well – Pritzker has done it. For usually tumultuous Illinois politics, it’s refreshing to have a leader who is a unifier and concerned about our well-being more than scoring political points. I hope this leadership continues and our elected and appointed officials continue to display the needed unity and common sense to help us endure what could be a potentially multi-month challenge.