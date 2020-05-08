Pritzker oversteps with COVID plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Pritzker says that as long as the COVID-19 virus "hasn't gone away," we must continue to shelter in our homes and wear masks when we dare to be in public. Eradication of the virus, or any other communicable disease, is unlikely to ever occur. Eradication is an unrealistic goal to be achieved before we all return to work and a normal life.

Confronting risk is part of normal life. Each of us confront risk in our own way, but not by cowering at home. Each of us can deal with risk on a daily basis without executive orders as to how we should "safely" lead our daily lives. Risk-free living is an oxymoron.

Gov. Pritzker should be immediately removed from office so that he can join his wife in Florida. Although COVID-19 "hasn't gone away" in Florida, he and his wife could live a normal life in Florida without house arrest or being ordered to wear a mask.

We need a governor and local leaders that understand the important difference between recommended practices and authoritarian decrees with the threat of arrest. Those who are highly risk-averse can continue to choose to confine themselves at home. Those willing to accept a reasonable level of risk can go to work and venture into public, just as they have always done, without being paralyzed by fear.